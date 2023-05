Darragh McCullough: All the crying over spilt milk prices rings hollow

Dairy farmers have rarely had it so good, and supermarket cuts have little impact at farm-gate level, so the sob story doesn’t really wash – the farm org lobbyists would be better off keeping their powder dry until they have something more significant to complain about

In clover: The latest analysis from Teagasc shows that the average dairy farmer cleared over €150,000 last year. Photo: Owen Breslin — © Owen Breslin

Darragh McCullough Today at 09:31