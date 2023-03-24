Angus Woods: One reactor, another in-calf – the perils of buying heifers for finishing
We had been TB-free for 10 years – now we're locked up, and we're stuck with a heifer in-calf to an unknown bull
Angus Woods
We always like to get the annual herd test done and dusted in early January before the spring rush.
Latest Comment
Margaret Donnelly: Are we on the cusp of a Netherlands-style rural revolt?
Darragh McCullough: Give yourself a break – so many of us will look back and wish we hadn’t spent so much time working
Jim O’Brien: How would I like the rest of my life to be? Mellow, meaningful and a bit mad please
Angus Woods: Farm succession will run smoother if plans are put in place
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: 10 things I’ve learnt from my first 100 days as a dairy farmer
Jim O’Brien: Why I have misgivings about the Biden visit
Darragh McCullough: The ‘family farm’ concept is a cosy but lazy camouflage for politicians to hide under
Angus Woods: Farm orgs must win back the hearts and minds of the general public – or farmers will suffer
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: Pretending there isn’t a substantial market for marijuana is pointless – so we should legalise it and let Irish farmers cash in
By marketing the word ‘farm’, supermarkets have made my brand completely meaningless
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Real Madrid beaten as four-goal Taty Castellanos inspires Girona
Life-sized bust of Charles made from more than 17 litres of melted Celebrations
Bruce Willis’ daughter announces birth of her first child
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: The life of Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers
Unai Emery looks ahead after Villa’s climb continues with win over Fulham
Ed Sheeran testifies in Let’s Get It On copyright lawsuit
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence