The champion Simmental owned by Nigel, Saoirse and Oliver Hogan from Tullow, Co Carlow receives the award by Minister Charlie McConalogue TD; Chelsey Cox-McDonald, show secretary; Amanda Dunne, FBD and Ray Brady, ISA president at Tullamore Show 2023. Picture by Alf Harvey

It was great to see large crowds turn up to support the National Livestock Show in Tullamore, Co Offaly. The wet weather has hit some local shows hard this summer, with reduced attendances and poor ground conditions.