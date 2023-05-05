Angus Woods: Here’s what farmers can do to fight back in milk price wars

Consolidation in milk processing is one of the few ways Irish dairy farmers can limit the damage caused by supermarket cuts

Concern: The number of individuals that control the buying of milk and butter for retailers in Ireland is very small. Photo: Roger Jones

Angus Woods

Cutting the price of milk and butter in order to attract more consumers is not a new strategy from the supermarkets.