'In the four years since the beef protests, Brexit, Covid-19, CAP reform, changes in international trade, EU Environmental Policies and the Ukraine war have accelerated changes in the beef sector'

In the last three years the focus of farm politics has shifted dramatically, from problems within the beef sector, to problems within the dairy sector. Emissions reductions, the size of the dairy herd and the nitrates derogation, have moved attention away from beef production and the changes that are quietly taking place in the beef sector.