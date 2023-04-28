Angus Woods: EU farmers are not competing on a level playing field – we need more support
A stable Common Market cannot be maintained if European farmers are not properly protected
Angus Woods
There is a popular misconception among non-farmers that European farmers are heavily subsidised.
Latest Comment
Angus Woods: EU farmers are not competing on a level playing field – we need more support
Margaret Donnelly: Are we on the cusp of a Netherlands-style rural revolt?
Jim O’Brien: How would I like the rest of my life to be? Mellow, meaningful and a bit mad please
Darragh McCullough: Give yourself a break – so many of us will look back and wish we hadn’t spent so much time working
Angus Woods: Farm succession will run smoother if plans are put in place
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: 10 things I’ve learnt from my first 100 days as a dairy farmer
Jim O’Brien: Why I have misgivings about the Biden visit
Darragh McCullough: The ‘family farm’ concept is a cosy but lazy camouflage for politicians to hide under
Angus Woods: Farm orgs must win back the hearts and minds of the general public – or farmers will suffer
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: Pretending there isn’t a substantial market for marijuana is pointless – so we should legalise it and let Irish farmers cash in
Top Stories
Hilarious moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Gardaí raid Kinahan-linked drug lord Barry Fowler’s jail cell after intelligence he is directing operations from prison
Ask an expert: ‘A relative has gifted our kids €15k each — what is our tax position and how do we best advise them?’
Latest NewsMore
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submit final bids to buy Manchester United
‘It feels extraordinary’ – Disability activist Sinéad Burke on gracing the cover of Vogue
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers resurgence continues
Teenage kicks for birthday boy Jake Doyle as Bohemians drop points at UCD
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers’ resurgence continues
Matty Smith inspires Shelbourne to victory over struggling Cork City
John Martin ensures Dundalk enjoy Wee bragging rights after Drogheda make unlikely comeback
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert
Breaking | Man (20s) dies, two others rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast