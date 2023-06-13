Suckler herd in freefall as incomes hit by increased costs

‘Immediate action needed or suckler sector will wither away,’ government is warned

Teagasc has forecast that suckler cows are likely to decline to just over 600k head by 2030. Stock Image

Ireland’s suckler cow herd is in freefall, with calf registrations running 7pc down on last year while it has been estimated that a surge in farmers switching to organics could reduce cow numbers by a further 44,000 by 2030.

Poor profitability, high costs and an aging farmer population have already seen suckler cow numbers decline substantially in recent years.

Teagasc yesterday revealed the average suckler farm income was just over €9,400 in 2022, down over 13pc, on the back of big production cost increases.

Department of Agriculture officials believe the suckler herd has already met its forecasted decline under the Climate Action Plan, and now stands at approximately 850,000 cows, a 10pc reduction since June 2021.

Now, the latest figures from the ICBF suggest suckler numbers will contract even further this year.

In the week ending June 9, suckler calf registrations since January were down 7pc on the same period in 2022 to stand at just over 516,000, a fall of almost 39,000.

The decline is now running at double the rate forecasted by Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, who estimate that suckler cows are likely to decline to just over 600,000 head by 2030.

The pick-up in suckler cow culling comes after a period of historically high cull cow prices in both marts and factories over the past 18 months and a huge increase in the cost of keeping suckler cows.

Many in the industry had hoped that the new CAP Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) would put a floor under the decline of the herd.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced last week that 20,000 farmers submitted applications, but this is down sharply on the scheme’s predecessor the BDGP, which received over 29,000 initial applications in 2015.

ICSA suckler chair Jimmy Cosgrave said the Government lacks a coherent plan for the suckler sector and they are risking letting it wither away unless action is taken immediately.

“We still don’t know how the €28m allocated in last autumn’s budget is to be allocated,” he said.

“We have had only one meeting of the suckler premium brand committee in the last 12 months and the meat industry is not showing any great interest in the future of the suckler herd.

“So it’s not surprising that people are leaving the sector. A price premium for quality suckler beef is essential but there is too much foot-dragging around this, even though prelim Bord Bia research suggests a premium price is very achievable in the German market.

“The genotyping programme is unfair to suckler farmers who have already done this work in the BDGP and the SCEP, but there is a chance to now sell premium Irish suckler beef, verified by DNA as a result of the genotyping programme.

“This opportunity must be grasped with both hands or else we will see the decline in sucklers escalate.”

‘Organics push set to cut suckler numbers by 44,000’

Meanwhile, the Department has estimated 44,000 suckler cows will be displaced if the Government’s ambitious organic farming targets are met.

That’s according to internal Department correspondence seen by the Farming Independent.

In its Climate Action plan, the Government has set out to achieve an almost five-fold increase in the area of land being farmed organically to reach 450,000ha by 2030.

The shift to organics is among a host of measures the Government hopes will reduce emissions from the agriculture sector, with two-thirds of the abatement being achieved through the reduced stocking rate and one-third through the reduction in emissions achieved through the removal of the chemical nitrogen from these farms.

Internal Department correspondence obtained through a Freedom of Information request show that Department officials estimate the move would see a reduction of 44,000 suckler cows (88,000 animals in total including followers).

Department officials also estimate a reduction of approximately 16,300t in fertiliser use in total.

Funding of the Organic Farming Scheme was increased 80pc in 2022 in a bid to meet the Government’s target to boost the organic area to 350,000ha and the latest opening of the scheme saw 3,423 eligible applications received.

The new enhanced organic payment rates are a significant increase on what was in place previously.

Drystock, tillage, dairy and horticulture producers will receive a payment of €300, €320, €350 and €800/ha/annum respectively for years one and two to cover conversion and maintenance, with slightly lower rates applying in years three to five.