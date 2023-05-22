Sluggish trade for forward stores but lighter stock selling well
Confidence in factory trade for later in the year appears to be ebbing
The supply of 500-550kg stores has dropped in the last two weeks but this has been countered by an increase in numbers of yearling stock.
