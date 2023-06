Robin Talbot: What to do if you’re short of first-cut silage

The quality is fine but the quantity is lacking so we are aiming for the biggest possible acreage of second cut – but regrowth is limited

Better times: Robin Talbot says, ‘the silage looks to be excellent quality. The only problem is that there is not nearly enough of it’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot Today at 08:11