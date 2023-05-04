Robin Talbot: We need to make more silage for next winter – so we are re-seeding some of the tillage fields
We had a great harvest in 2022 but the livestock are our main enterprise and we will adapt to meet their needs
Robin Talbot
I am not sorry to see the end of April. It has been an extremely difficult month to keep quality grass in front of the cattle.Ground conditions have been quite poor — wet and cold. That is a knock-on effect of all the rain in March, which left the water table very high.