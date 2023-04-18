Rain hits mart numbers but prices hold up for better stock

Many buyers gambled that the rain would soon stop and field conditions would improve — both of which have now happened

Am I in this? Ashbrook Romeo (born April 2021) checks out the signage as he sold for €2,650 at the Irish Aubrac pedigree sale at Tullamore Mart. Photo: Alf Harvey

Martin Coughlan Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 03:30