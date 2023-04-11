Quotes steady but western processors spreading net wide to fill orders
Bullocks continue on €5.25/kg with heifers on €5.30/kg
Martin Coughlan
Despite erroneous rumours early last week that processors were considering pulling prices , quotes at beef exporting plants yesterday remained steady.
