Factories’ grip on trade starting to slip

'Over the last ten days the mood around the factory trade has changed as a gradual anxiousness among processors for stock became apparent'. Photo: Roger Jones.

I watched the Arsenal-Manchester United match on Sunday. Right up until injury-time the only possible result appeared to be a 1-1 draw. United were keeping Arsenal at arm’s length; then suddenly, amazingly, Arsenal banged in two quickfire goals and it was all over.