Quotes drop another 5c/kg as current round of price cuts hits 40c/kg

Bullocks down to €5.00/kg with heifers on €5.05/kg

Plentiful supply: Factory agents say they have plenty of cattle on their books

Martin Coughlan

The factories dropped their quotes for bullocks and heifers by another 5c/kg last week, bringing them back to €5.00/kg and €5.05/kg respectively.