Quality of factory cattle hits 10-year low

Rise in number of dairy-bred animals slaughtered leads to drop in grading

The stark figures raise serious questions over the future of the beef grid. Photo: Getty

The percentage of quality cattle being slaughtered at meat plants is now at its lowest level in 10 years.

This fall in quality saw factory returns last year registering just 29.8pc of steers and 38.7pc of heifers making the R grade, while the number of R grade cull cows fell to just 10.9pc.

These figures are the lowest recorded in 10 years. The percentage of young bulls making Us also hit a 10-year low in 2022, with only 33pc making the cut.

These figures coincide with a surge of 36pc in the number of dairy-bred cattle being killed over the past decade.

The dominance of dairying is further underlined by the fact that 60.4pc of all cull cows slaughtered in 2022 registered as P grades, a 10-year high.

That figure is 20.1pc stronger than what it was when mechanical grading was first introduced in 2004.

On the steer side, the fall in R grading steers since 2004 has been 21.1pc, with R grading heifers less by 19.8pc.

These stark figures raise serious questions over the future of the beef grid.

“We think that any grid needs to reflect that reality,” said Des Morrison, Chairperson of ICMSA’s Livestock Committee.

“And the reason why so many farmers now sell ‘off the grid’ is precisely because both the farmers and the factories now know that the original QPS Grid is no longer fit for purpose — we would say that it never was.

“The fact is that the Grid was designed and presented on two flawed premises: firstly, that suckler beef was better quality and should be rewarded at the expense of dairy beef and, secondly, the absolute myth that this was going to be achieved by redistributing the money within the overall payout.

​“In other words, lower prices for dairy, higher prices for beef, with no reduction in overall payment to farmers. It’s worth remembering that this Grid was cheered to the rafters by every farm organisation except ICMSA.

“We said — and it’s a matter of record — that this bias in favour of beef breeds would quickly end up being a bias in favour of the factories and that is exactly what happened.

“The QPS Grid has drained money from the farmer side from day one and diverted it over to the beef processors.”

As to the future, Morrison said: “Most Irish Beef is now coming from the dairy side and that’s not going to change.”

A spokesperson for Teagasc said the figures reflect a breed shift.

“As there are more dairy-bred and less suckler-bred cattle, there will be confirmation implications. The increased use of Dairy Beef Index will help to arrest this effect,” he said.

A spokesperson for Bord Bia said the developments have also led to a decline in average carcase weights, and the plainer O and P grading carcases also produce a lower yield of saleable meat.

It also said the development of the Dairy Beef Index, alongside greater usage of sexed semen technology, aims to improve the quality of beef animals produced from the dairy herd.

Meanwhile, ICSA Beef Chair Edmund Graham said the focus should be on improving the beef merit of dairy breed stock.

He said the daily liveweight potential gain of calves born to the dairy sector must reach 1kg/day if beef farmers are to be expected to rear them.

“At the moment, marts are full of dairy-bred animals in the 18-24 months age range that has only achieved a 0.5kg to 0.7kg daily liveweight gain over their lifetime, which can only be seen as a non-starter for beef finishers,” said Mr Graham.

​“If the genetic beef merit is not there and we cannot see that daily liveweight gain closer to 1kg, then there is no efficiency — no financial efficiency, and no environmental efficiency.

“Put simply, it is a bad investment on every front. It makes no financial sense to spend exorbitant sums on feed to finish inefficient cattle, nor is it possible to finish these animals earlier as we are being encouraged to do.”

Both the IFA and Meat Industry Ireland did not reply when asked to comment on the fall in the numbers of quality cattle slaughtered in 2022.