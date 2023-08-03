New €50/cow suckler welfare scheme announced amid criticism over new IBR testing requirement

One of the requirements of the news scheme is that farmers must get their herd tested for IBR by engaging a veterinarian to select, blood sample and test up to twenty animals for IBR antibodies. Stock Image: Getty

A new €50/cow support measure for the suckler sector, the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) was been opened to applications.

The scheme will support farmers in meal feeding suckler calves in advance of and after weaning, and in testing for the presence of Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) in their herds.

Both actions are mandatory for farmers who wish to participate in the scheme.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said farmers who take part in the NBWS as well as the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), will earn €200/cow calf pair.

Participants must introduce meal feeding for a period of four weeks pre-weaning and two weeks post-weaning to reduce calf stress at weaning time. Farmers will be paid €35 per eligible calf up to a maximum of 40 calves.

Farmers must also get their herd tested for IBR by engaging a veterinarian to select, blood sample and test up to twenty animals for IBR antibodies.

Where a herd has twenty or more bovines, twenty must be tested. If a herd has less than twenty bovines, then all must be tested. Farmers will be paid up to €300 per herd depending on the number of animals tested for IBR.

Applications must be lodged online through agfood.ie with a closing date of 12 September. There is no facility for late applications because scheme actions must be completed before 1 November 2023 to allow for payments to participants to issue in mid-December 2023.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden has hit out at the scheme claiming it was a support for service providers, not farmers.

“This is such a poorly designed scheme. The payment per farmer is far too low and on too few cows. Most of it will leak to vets, laboratories and others. The inclusion of IBR testing is a huge error of judgment by the Minister,” he said.

The scheme is an insult to suckler farmers and fails miserably to deliver on his commitment to provide suckler farmers with a replacement scheme for BEEP-S with similar ambition and practical measures.

A suckler farmer in BEEP-S with 25 cows received €84/cow. This scheme will only return €47/cow to that farmer while also requiring additional actions that are cost prohibitive and add nothing to the income of the farm.

“The inclusion of the IBR testing component and the associated costs farmers will incur is a serious error of judgment by the Minister, making suckler farmers merely conduits for transferring money to vets and testing laboratories. We estimate that, for a farmer with 20 animals, 80% of the IBR payment will be directly leaked to vets and laboratories. Factor in the extra time and effort the farmer has to put in and you’re at 100% leakage. Farmers cannot be expected to work for nothing,” he said.