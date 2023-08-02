National Fertiliser Database is now live – Here’s what you need to know

From 1st September, any farmer or other Professional Fertiliser End User who wishes to purchase fertiliser, including lime, must be registered as a Professional Fertiliser End User. Image: Getty

The National Fertiliser Database is live and is now open for registration of Professional Fertiliser End Users (primarily farmers and others that use fertilisers as part of their work) and Fertiliser Economic Operators (e.g. importers, merchants etc. that sell fertilisers).

From the 1st September anyone wishing to sell or purchase fertiliser (including lime) must be being registered.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said the roll-out of the National Fertiliser Database is an important milestone and said it was the culmination of a huge effort by his Department together with industry stakeholders over the past eighteen months to progress the legislation, the IT infrastructure and the communications plan needed to underpin the database.

From 1st September, any farmer or other Professional Fertiliser End User who wishes to purchase fertiliser, including lime, must be registered as a Professional Fertiliser End User with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This is a very straightforward and simple process whereby farmers, or their agents, can register now using www.agfood.ie.

Importantly, those farmers involved in the import of fertiliser, farm to farm transfers, and/or retail sale of fertiliser must also register as Fertiliser Economic Operators on www.agfood.ie.

Also from 1st September, all fertiliser transactions along the supply chain must be recorded.

This includes fertiliser dispatched from merchants’ premises to farms, moving from farm-to-farm or imported. Merchants can enter this data manually through the Department’s digital online service www.agfood.ie or through an Application Programming Interface that facilitates automatic upload of data from retailers’ IT system directly to the National Fertiliser Database.

How will information be entered?

Information in the National Fertiliser Database will primarily be entered by merchants (Fertiliser Economic Operators) selling fertiliser. The database will also be populated with data from farmers or other Professional Fertiliser End Users in terms of closing stocks on farms/premises on a specified date.

There are two ways in which a Co-op or Agri-merchant will be able to provide data:

1. The data can be uploaded through an Application Programming Interface (API), facilitating automatic upload of data from the Co-op or agri-merchant’s IT system directly to the National Fertiliser Database;

or

2. The data can be entered manually through the Department’s digital online service www.agfood.ie.

Farmers will provide the data via the Department’s online portal www.agfood.ie.

What information will be held on the Register of Professional Fertiliser End Users?

The following details will be held on the register:

• The person’s name

• The name and address of his or her place of business or activity

• The nature of the business or activity operated

• The phone number, email address and other relevant contact details

• The unique Fertiliser End User registration identification number (which in the case of farmers will be

their herd number)

Essentially, this is information already held by the Department regarding each herd number.

What fertiliser details will be recorded on the database?

The quantity of product supplied along with its nutrient content will be recorded. The following details are required:

• the trade name of the fertiliser product

• the quantity of the product

• the declared nutrient content of the fertiliser product,

• the inhibitor used, if relevant,

• the manufacturer of the fertiliser product, if relevant,

• if the fertiliser product was repackaged or re-labelled, the relevant details,

• the neutralising value, reactivity and grain size for liming materials only,

• the date of import, manufacture or transfer of product.

I am a farmer. What do I have to do if I am involved in transfer of fertiliser from farm-to-farm?

For a farmer to transfer fertiliser to another farmer they must also register as a Fertiliser Economic Operator (which is a separate registration to that of a Professional Fertiliser End User) and then they must enter details of these fertiliser movements on the National Fertiliser Database in accordance with the timelines prescribed in secondary legislation.

I am a farmer. What do I have to do if I import fertiliser from Northern Ireland or elsewhere for my own use?

If a farmer wishes to import fertiliser they must also register as a Fertiliser Economic Operator (which is a separate registration to that of a Professional Fertiliser End User) and then they must enter details of all fertiliser imports on the National Fertiliser Database in accordance with the timelines prescribed in secondary legislation (as outlined in the table above).

After I have registered, what do I have to do before I can buy fertiliser from my local co-op/agri merchant?

When a farmer or other Professional Fertiliser End User, wishes to purchase fertiliser (including lime), he/she must provide his/her unique Professional Fertiliser End User identification number to the person supplying the fertiliser. For farmers, this will be their herd number.

The co-op/agri-merchant will input details of the transaction onto the National Fertiliser Database and the transaction details will be registered against this unique identifier.

Do farmers certified as “Organic” need to register with the National Fertiliser Database?

Farmers certified as “Organic” will need to register if they intend purchasing lime, or other fertilisers authorized for use in organic production.

What penalties will apply in the event of non-compliance with the requirements in the legislation?

A person who contravenes a regulation commits an offence.

A person who

• fails to comply with the requirement to register as a Fertiliser Economic Operator or as a Professional Fertiliser End User

• fails to supply details required by Fertiliser Economic Operator or Professional Fertiliser End User

• provides information knowing it to be false or misleading commits an offence, and is liable on summary conviction to a class A fine (a fine up to €5,000)

The penalties depend on the offence committed and are specified in the legislation.