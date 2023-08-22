Kepak’s Jonathan Forbes: ‘Suckler-bred stock is a crucial component in our beef supply chain’
The beef processor’s Agriculture Director on supporting suckler farmers, the Twenty20 club, tackling the climate crisis and why he’s not against young bulls
Farm organisations have long argued farmers will not continue in beef farming if meat factories do not pay higher prices for their cattle. This year is no different, with a sharp drop in returns since May leaving many farmers facing the age-old question: Is it worth it?