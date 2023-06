I’ll miss them – but I won’t miss the meal bills and the workload of feeding them indoors in the final stages

Costs: ‘With young bulls, once they pass a certain stage or weight, the only option is to finish them indoors or sell to a feedlot’. Photo: Anna Allen

This year we decided at turnout to castrate all the male yearlings. It is the first time we’ve done this in about 10 years. We’ve had no major problems with them over the years, but there are a number of reasons for making this decision for the coming grazing season.