It’s a safety net in case we have a long winter

‘If baled in good condition, winter wheaten straw suitable for mixing in the diet feeder for the suckler cows with the pit silage before calving and to the beef cattle once they are on their finishing diet’ Photo: Roger Jones

At this time of the year I tend to take stock of the feed needed for the coming winter, and look at what tasks need to be done to extend and best utilise the back-end grazing.