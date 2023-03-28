John Joyce: Another lesson learned – culling for age is just as important as culling for other issues

When to cull? 'When a cow is doing a good job both breeding and rearing the calf, she goes unnoticed and is left in the herd for another season' Photo: Roger Jones

John Joyce

Calving is in full swing, and things have settled down after a few issues at the start with some older cows that probably should have been culled last year.