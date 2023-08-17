John Heney: The MACC report and its deeply complex and seemingly irrational nature

I believe it is no longer safe to presume that it is the intention in either Brussels or Dublin to protect our vulnerable farming sectors

It has been many years since I stopped using heavier stocking rates on my farm. Now, each time I move my cattle onto fresh grass, I am struck by what a truly environmentally-friendly enterprise fattening cattle could be if we only fully utilised the unique natural advantages we are blessed with in Ireland.