John Heney: The MACC report and its deeply complex and seemingly irrational nature
I believe it is no longer safe to presume that it is the intention in either Brussels or Dublin to protect our vulnerable farming sectors
It has been many years since I stopped using heavier stocking rates on my farm. Now, each time I move my cattle onto fresh grass, I am struck by what a truly environmentally-friendly enterprise fattening cattle could be if we only fully utilised the unique natural advantages we are blessed with in Ireland.