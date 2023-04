John Heney: How I’m paying the price for getting my timing wrong this spring

Every time I let cattle out, I got hit by heavy rain… and now the Department has confirmed a 41pc cut in my entitlements as the new CAP kicks in

Spot the difference: John Heney’s cattle graze happily on fresh grass, while beside them is the badly poached paddock they left just four days earlier

John Heney Yesterday at 15:11