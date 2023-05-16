Irish beef prices lagging 33c/kg behind UK – despite modest kill numbers

But Irish figures still well ahead of EU averages

Market forces: Factories argue that over half our beef goes mainly to markets in the EU and as those markets have softened, they have had little choice but to pull prices regardless of how strong the British market is.© Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

The average price paid by processors in Ireland for R3 steers was 33c/kg behind the UK at €5.27/kg in the week ending May 6, according to Bord Bia data.