Irish beef prices lagging 33c/kg behind UK – despite modest kill numbers
But Irish figures still well ahead of EU averages
Martin Coughlan
The average price paid by processors in Ireland for R3 steers was 33c/kg behind the UK at €5.27/kg in the week ending May 6, according to Bord Bia data.
