How this suckler farmer is making €330/ha above the average

Chris McCarthy says the bull beef system on his Westmeath farm hinges on grass management, labour efficiency and the genetic quality of his Charolais-Limousin cross stock

Chris McCarthy and his wife Philomena on their farm just outside Crookedwood, Co Westmeath. Photos: Niall Hurson

Niall Hurson Today at 10:09