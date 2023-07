How this Limerick farmer raised the per-hectare output on his dairy-calf-to-beef system by 50pc

Gross output rocketed to €2,434/ha in three years after Ciaran Barley expanded his operation from 40 calves to 176 on his 74ha farm, with calf mortality down to 1pc – and he credits his success to buying from good suppliers

Ciaran Bartley on his farm near Caherconlish, Co Limerick

Martin Ryan Today at 12:44