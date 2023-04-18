Factories ‘show their authority’ as bullock quotes slip – but prices still well ahead of last year and 2021

Top end of bullock trade drops back 5c/kg to €5.25/kg

Martin Coughlan

“The excitement has…reduced,” said one factory agent of the demand for beef among processors.