Factories ‘show their authority’ as bullock quotes slip – but prices still well ahead of last year and 2021
Top end of bullock trade drops back 5c/kg to €5.25/kg
Martin Coughlan
“The excitement has…reduced,” said one factory agent of the demand for beef among processors.
