Meal feeding, dosing and vaccination help the calf, while the cow needs grass tetany and mastitis prevention

‘It can’t be underestimated just how important a role fibre plays in the diet of both the calf and the cow during weaning’ Photo: Eamon O’Connell

We loaded up what seemed like half the house into the back of the car last week for what is quickly becoming the annual trip to Westport, Co Mayo.