Calls for emergency support scheme as beef prices continue to fall

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called on to introduce an emergency support scheme for beef farmers in response to falling prices nationally while inputs remain high.

The Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Jackie Cahill said there is huge concern among farmers regarding the rapid drop in beef prices.

"We are only in the second week of August and the drop we have seen is unprecedented.

"In the last 11 weeks, cattle prices have dropped by 51c per kg here. In the same time, the UK market dropped by 26c per kg – half the Irish price drop. The price in the UK is 60c per kg ahead of Irish prices at the moment.

“Confidence is at an exceptionally low level among beef farmers and this is while the input costs on farms have risen dramatically over the last 12 – 18 months," he said.

The Fianna Fail TD said when farmers look at the increase in the cost of feed since 2021 it is understandable why farmers are feeling under so much pressure.

Feed prices, he said are €40 per tonne higher and fertiliser prices are €60-€70 per tonne higher now than they were in January 2021.

"This is not taking into account the huge costs in 2022 and into this Spring, including diesel and electricity costs, which have a significant impact on the cost of production.

“Finishers will be selling cattle in next number of weeks that they bought with prices reflective of the time of purchase. They have significantly dearer cattle in their production system.”

Deputy Cahill concluded by saying that he has contacted the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD and requested that a BEAM scheme for cattle that are being sold from 01/08/2023 to 01/01/2024 be introduced to offset some of the current losses being incurred by beef farmers.

The Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) was introduced in 2019 to provide temporary exceptional adjustment aid to farmers in the beef sector in Ireland.

BEAM was funded by a combination of €50 million EU aid and over €27 million Exchequer support.

One of the conditions of the scheme, under which the €50 million was granted by the EU, was that there had to be an element of re-structuring built into the scheme.

Accordingly, in applying for BEAM, participants agreed to reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding by 5% for the period 1st July 2020 to 30th June 2021 compared with the period 1st July 2018 to 30th June 2019.