Beef quotes slip back for the seventh week on the trot

Factories are winning the propaganda war in relation to the markets and pricing – and they are not having to try very hard

Factory quotes slipped another 5c/kg over the weekend, leaving bullocks on €4.85-4.90/kg and heifers on €4.90-4.95/kg. Photo: Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan Today at 14:22