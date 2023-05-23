Beef Prices: Factories turn the screw as strong numbers show no sign of tapering off
Quotes for bullocks entrenched at €5.15/kg with heifers on €5.20/kg
Martin Coughlan
Numbers of cattle presenting at the country’s beef factories continue strong, with producers seeing delays of a week to 10 days in getting stock away.
