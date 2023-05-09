Anger mounts over falling factory prices and delays in getting stock processed

Quotes for bullocks are now operating at €5.20/kg in many areas, although €5.25/kg is still available, with heifers generally at €5.25/kg

Those who bought cattle for 70- to 100-day feeding in January and February in the belief that factory numbers would fall below 30,000 by the end of April are the most exposed — the kill at the country’s exporting plants was 31,279 in the last week of April. Photo: Roger Jones.

Martin Coughlan

Discontent over factory pricing has been growing over the last month.