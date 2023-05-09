Anger mounts over falling factory prices and delays in getting stock processed
Quotes for bullocks are now operating at €5.20/kg in many areas, although €5.25/kg is still available, with heifers generally at €5.25/kg
Martin Coughlan
Discontent over factory pricing has been growing over the last month.
