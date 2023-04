45 Gigginstown Angus cattle up for grabs at annual sale this month

There will be the opportunity to buy 25 bulls and 20 heifers at the Gigginstown sale on April 22

Last year the top-price heifer, Gigginstown Red Game Bird, sold for €7,100, setting a new record for the Gigginstown Herd

Margaret Donnelly Tue 11 Apr 2023 at 03:30