Why this Meath man quit his engineering job to run a pig farm and produce premium salami

Eoin Bird spotted a gap in the market and converted unused buildings on his family farm into a production facility to make charcuterie from the pigs he started raising in his woodlands. Now he is supplying top-end outlets across the country

Flavour: Eoin Bird with some salamis and chorizo and other meats in the curing/drying room at his Wooded Pig farm at Edoxtown near Tara, Co Meath. Photos: Frank McGrath

Tamara Fitzpatrick Yesterday at 03:30