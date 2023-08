Why beef boxes are the answer for this returning emigrant

Sara Rose gave up a career in bloodstock in the UK to return to the family beef farm in Carlow. She explains why she came back, and how direct selling is adding value to her produce

Sara Rose on her Co Carlow farm, where she is in partnership with her father Peter, with some of their suckler herd. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Tamara Fitzpatrick Today at 00:59