The number of EU farms falls by 37pc since 2005

Some farms (1pc of the total) could not be classified because they are subsistent in nature or because they produce goods for which no standard output can be calculated.

In 2020, there were 9.1m farms in the EU, back an estimated 5.3m than in 2005 – the equivalent of a decline of about 37pc, new figures from the EU show.