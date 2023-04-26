Taoiseach pledges to protect young farmer schemes and tax breaks ahead of Macra meeting

Members of the young farmers association marched through the night, from Athy to Government buildings in order to raise awareness on a number of issues affecting youth in rural Ireland.© Colin Keegan

Niall Hurson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pledged to protect young farmer schemes and tax breaks ahead of a planned meeting with Macra after their march to Dublin.

Latest Agri-business