Obituary: Dr Noel Cawley Well-known agriculture and food sector business leader and horse breeder

Dr Noel Cawley, who died at the age of 78 on June 29 after a short illness, was a visionary leader and mentor within the Irish agriculture and food sector and equine industry and was one of Europe’s most successful sport horse breeders.

Remembered for his integrity, passion, wisdom, kindness and business acumen, it was during his stewardship of the Irish Dairy Board (now Ornua) that the Kerrygold brand became an international success.

Dr Cawley grew up on a small mixed farm at Moygara, Gurteen, in east Sligo.

He was educated at Mullaghroe National School, St Nathy’s College in Ballaghaderreen and graduated with a first class honours degree in science from University College, Galway.

He then secured a PhD in biochemistry from University College, Dublin, and a Fulbright fellowship at the University of California, Berkeley.

He met and married his wife, Anita, in California, and the couple then moved to England where he worked with Guinness.

He was recruited as a food technologist for what was then Bord Bainne in 1974, at a time of considerable change for the Irish agriculture sector after accession to the EU the previous year.

He spent 32 years with the Irish Dairy Board (IDB) in various roles, becoming chief executive in 1989.

During his term as CEO, the IDB spearheaded export markets for Irish agriculture produce, and Kerrygold became a brand leader in Germany and expanded to the US market.

When he was interviewed by Ella Shanahan, Irish Times agriculture editor, in 2007, the IDB employed 2,500 people worldwide with annual sales of €1.77bn.

He was a strong believer in the co-operative movement, and the IDB paid bonuses to its co-op shareholders from the early 1990s.

Following his retirement from IDB, he became chairman of Teagasc in 2008, a role he held for 10 years. He was also chair of the International Dairy Federation.

Dr Cawley was very involved in the Irish equine industry and was passionate about breeding and producing top class Irish bred horses. Through his influence, Kerrygold became a the sponsor of the Dublin Horse Show.

He was appointed as the first chairman of the Irish Horse Board from 1993 to 2001 and sat on the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) board and council. He had inherited a love for horses shared by his grandfather and father, and after he returned to Ireland, he began breeding sport horses as a hobby.

“It was probably the greatest therapy you could have,” he told Cathal Mullaney of The Sligo Champion in 2021. “You could go down to the stables and no matter what problem you had… you’d forget all about them because there’d always be some issue with a horse.”

Both his daughters, Lisa and Claire, had competed with ponies as children, and Lisa took up her father’s interest after the family moved to Eadestown, Co Kildare, and developed Newpark Lodge Stud.

“He would do all of the day-to-day work with the horses himself and loved his time with them. He was a huge supporter of the Irish equine industry and always strived to contribute to its development and promote Irish breeding and production on the world stage,” Lisa said.

“His business acumen, scientific principles and interest in genetics contributed to his expertise in breeding, and many Nations Cup international winners have been bred here.”

Among his many successful horses were Touchable, Touch the Stars, Solerina, Ballypatrick Flamenco and Cruise on Clover, together with the well known mares Golden Exchange and Rincarina who were both six-year-old RDS Champions and multiple Irish Grand Prix winners.

Poignantly, three of his horses qualified for the prestigious Dublin Horse Show with Greg Broderick, Leah Stack and Kevin Gallagher just the day before he died.

He had just retired from the dairy board in 2006 when he was appointed by the Government to lead a seafood strategy review with the late Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation CEO Joey Murrin and former Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Ruan Ó Bric.

He was devoted to Anita, his wife of 52 years, his daughters and three grandchildren, and was happiest in his last few years when at home with his horses. Generous with his time and always willing to share his knowledge and experience, he encouraged so many in the agriculture and equine sectors and had, as those close to him note, “so much more to do”.