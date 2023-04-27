Minister pledges to improve sheep welfare scheme if future budget allows
Niall Hurson
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has pledged to improve the payment rates under the sheep welfare scheme, if future budget negotiations allow.
Latest Agri-business
Glanbia completes €179m sale of cheese business to US mozzarella giant
Minister pledges to improve sheep welfare scheme if future budget allows
Taoiseach pledges to protect young farmer schemes and tax breaks ahead of Macra meeting
Profits at Kerrygold owner fall 17pc in ‘uniquely challenging’ year
Fewer farmer seats on Arrabawn board
‘No more concessions on access to EU beef and sheep markets’ – EU farm lobby group
Will my payments be affected? Everything you need to know about the new rules for leasing entitlements
Downward trend of global dairy markets still ‘has a bit to go’ warns Dairygold chief
How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction
Greener beef packaging is a flop with shoppers
Top Stories
Hilarious moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Gardaí raid Kinahan-linked drug lord Barry Fowler’s jail cell after intelligence he is directing operations from prison
Ask an expert: ‘A relative has gifted our kids €15k each — what is our tax position and how do we best advise them?’
Latest NewsMore
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submit final bids to buy Manchester United
‘It feels extraordinary’ – Disability activist Sinéad Burke on gracing the cover of Vogue
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers resurgence continues
Teenage kicks for birthday boy Jake Doyle as Bohemians drop points at UCD
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers’ resurgence continues
Matty Smith inspires Shelbourne to victory over struggling Cork City
John Martin ensures Dundalk enjoy Wee bragging rights after Drogheda make unlikely comeback
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert
Breaking | Man (20s) dies, two others rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast