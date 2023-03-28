Meet the Achill family putting a modern spin on an ancient craft to produce a premium salt
The O’Malleys take seawater and process it by hand into soft, flaky salt crystals – selling 75g jars for €4 online. And with their market growing all the time, they are looking to expand
Andrew Hamilton
The O’Malley family of Achill Island have come a long way in ten years. From humble beginnings, boiling seawater in pots on their kitchen cooker, they now operate a state-of-the-art factory in the middle of the island, employing five people and producing around 120kg of salt every week.