Meet the Achill family putting a modern spin on an ancient craft to produce a premium salt

The O’Malleys take seawater and process it by hand into soft, flaky salt crystals – selling 75g jars for €4 online. And with their market growing all the time, they are looking to expand

Source: The O’Malleys of Achill Island collect seawater in a tanker and bring it to their factory

Andrew Hamilton Tue 28 Mar 2023 at 03:30