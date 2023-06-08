Land of opportunity: UFU president David Brown on the Framework, climate change and the cost of doing business
David Brown, Ulster Farmers’ Union president, speaks to Pavel Barter about navigating the Windsor Framework, climate change, the soaring cost of doing business, and making food security a priority for policy makers
Pavel Barter
Before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began his promotion of the Windsor Framework on the factory floor of the Coca-Cola factory in Lisburn, last February, a business group met him privately and off-camera. Among them was David Brown, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).