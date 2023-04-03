Inflation crisis pulls European countries into a food fight

Shoppers walk by fruit and vegetables aisles at Continente Supermarket on the day Portuguese Parliament approved VAT elimination for 44 food products to curb cost of living on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Agnieszka de Sousa and Alessandra Migliaccio

Tax cuts, price caps, tougher scrutiny. Europe's battle with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation is far from over, and food is the latest focal point.