How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction

The lead and silver mine had been closed for over a century but Keith Geoghegan saw a way of adding value to his family’s beef and sheep farm, and spent seven years getting it ready for public tours – overcoming many hurdles along the way

Mine host: Keith Geoghegan at the public entrance to the mine on his farm at Glengowla, Oughterard, Co Galway. Photos: Ray Ryan

Tamara Fitzpatrick Tue 11 Apr 2023 at 03:30