How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction
The lead and silver mine had been closed for over a century but Keith Geoghegan saw a way of adding value to his family’s beef and sheep farm, and spent seven years getting it ready for public tours – overcoming many hurdles along the way
Tamara Fitzpatrick
If you had visited Keith Geoghegan’s Connemara farm in the 1800s, chances were you would have been handed a candle and sent 100m underground to mine for lead and silver.