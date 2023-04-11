How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction

The lead and silver mine had been closed for over a century but Keith Geoghegan saw a way of adding value to his family’s beef and sheep farm, and spent seven years getting it ready for public tours – overcoming many hurdles along the way

Mine host: Keith Geoghegan at the public entrance to the mine on his farm at Glengowla, Oughterard, Co Galway. Photos: Ray Ryan

Tamara Fitzpatrick

If you had visited Keith Geoghegan’s Connemara farm in the 1800s, chances were you would have been handed a candle and sent 100m underground to mine for lead and silver.

Latest NewsMore