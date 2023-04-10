Greener beef packaging is a flop with shoppers
Dasha Afanasieva and Katie Linsell
As food companies try to reduce packaging waste, one of the hardest things to predict is how consumers will react.
Latest Agri-business
Fewer farmer seats on Arrabawn board
‘No more concessions on access to EU beef and sheep markets’ – EU farm lobby group
Will my payments be affected? Everything you need to know about the new rules for leasing entitlements
Downward trend of global dairy markets still ‘has a bit to go’ warns Dairygold chief
How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction
Greener beef packaging is a flop with shoppers
Former CEO of Dairygold Jim Woulfe to advise Kerry Co-op on new strategy
The number of EU farms falls by 37pc since 2005
Inflation crisis pulls European countries into a food fight
How much VAT do you have to pay when buying or selling horses or greyhounds?
Top Stories
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
Latest NewsMore
Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest
Garda chief Drew Harris is jeered at by members of the Garda Representative Association in Westport this morning.
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Sometimes it takes one moment – Thomas Frank wary of ‘clear favourites’ Chelsea
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades unveils upcycled chairs for Chelsea Flower Show
Punchestown 2023: What time, TV channel, and all you need to know
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is jeered while addressing GRA conference
David Tollerton: Diane Abbott’s suggestion that Jews don’t experience racism is not only absurd – but dangerous
Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video