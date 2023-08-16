Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot to retire

The Glanbia plc board has announced that Siobhán Talbot has notified it of her intention to retire from Glanbia plc following ten years as Group Managing Director of the Company.

Siobhán will step down from her position and from the Glanbia Board on 31 December 2023 and will retire from the Group in January 2024.

Hugh McGuire, currently Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (“GPN”), will be appointed CEO of Glanbia plc and join the Glanbia Board as an Executive Director effective 1 January 2024.

Siobhán Talbot joined the Group in 1992 and held a number of senior positions, including Group Finance Director, prior to her appointment as Group Managing Director in 2013.

Under Talbot's leadership, the Group’s business model has been reshaped towards growing and higher margin consumer branded and ingredient nutrition markets worldwide.

In 2022, Glanbia sold its remaining stake in Ireland's largest dairy business to the farmer-owned Glanbia Ireland, now called Tirlan.

Hugh McGuire joined Glanbia in 2003 and held a range of senior leadership roles across the Group, residing in the US for nine years, during his career with the Company.

Donard Gaynor, Chairman of Glanbia plc said the Board would like to express its deep gratitude to Siobhán for her leadership and contribution to Glanbia over the past ten years as Group Managing Director.

"A deeply principled and values driven leader, Siobhán has provided outstanding strategic direction to Glanbia, reshaping the business and its culture to become a clear leader in the world of better nutrition," she said.

He also said the CEO appointment was the conclusion of an extensive selection process led by the Board’s Nomination and Governance Committee with the support of an executive search firm.

Following this process, he said the Board is delighted to appoint Hugh McGuire as CEO of Glanbia effective 1 January 2024.

"Hugh has led the growth and evolution of GPN with unrelenting focus to become a global leader and a key earnings generator. He combines a passion for our business and our served markets with entrepreneurial flair and a growth mind-set. I have known Hugh since I have joined the Board and I know he is committed to Glanbia’s success and is the ideal leader to take us through to the next phase of our growth and evolution," he said.