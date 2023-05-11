Farming industry and social fabric of rural Ireland at stake, IFA warns on food price war
Niall Hurson
The entire farming industry and social fabric of rural Ireland is at stake, as retailers engage in a price war on fresh food products, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said.
Latest Agri-business
Farming industry and social fabric of rural Ireland at stake, IFA warns on food price war
LATEST | Name and shame threat for ‘profiteering’ supermarkets in suite of Government measures to tackle high prices
Tirlán returns operating profit of €71.9m for 2022, co-ops first annual report shows
Lab-grown meat ‘up to 25 times worse for climate than beef’
Farmers in east and south have ‘severely depleted’ stocks of silage
Mike Brady: 10 tips for anyone thinking of trading BISS entitlements
Price of CAN drops below €500/t for first time since beginning of fertiliser crisis
How a Mexican ‘city girl’ who had never been on a farm ended up running a goat’s milk and veg box business
Cargill's big beef bet falters as food inflation hits demand
Retail summit to discuss concerns over food prices
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final