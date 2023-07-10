European Union and New Zealand sign free trade deal that's expected to boost trade by up to 30%

About 8, 000 sheep are brought to the Mount White Station to be sheared on New Zealand's South Island. | Location: Mount White Station, South Island, New Zealand. Image: Getty.

European Union signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand on Monday that the two sides expect will increase bilateral trade by up to 30% within a decade.

New Zealand will gain up to €1 billion in exports to the EU every year, a government statement said.

The deal brokered over five years will cut €140 million a year in duties, a European Commission statement said.

“New Zealand is a key partner for us in the Indo-Pacific region and this free trade agreement will bring us even closer together. With today’s signature, we have taken an important step in making the agreement a reality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Duties will be removed on 91% of New Zealand’s goods exported to the EU from the start of the agreement, rising to 97% after seven years.

The deal has yet to be ratified by the two sides' parliaments and a start date set.

Under the agreement, the EU will allow a tariff rate quota of 10 000 tonnes to be imported with reduced duty of 7.5%. This volume will be gradually phased in over 7 years from the entry into force of the agreement.

However the decision to allow an additional 38,000 tonnes of sheep meat into the EU from New Zealand has been criticised with ICSA Sheep chair Sean McNamara describing it as yet another blow to sheep farmers at a time when prices are falling rapidly.

“This agreement can only be described as kicking sheep farmers when they are down. Our sheep farmers need better prices for their produce and greater financial supports not agreements that will make an already bad situation worse,” he said.

“This is the last thing Irish sheep farmers need. It makes no sense to allow this additional product to come in when we know the negative impact it will have on local suppliers. It is a disgrace that instead of trying to help sheep farmers, decision makers within the EU have decided to not only ignore the difficulties facing the sector but to also compound those difficulties.”