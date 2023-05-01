‘Cartel’ impacting fertiliser price in Ireland - Jackie Cahill

Farm leaders called on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to investigate the recent fertiliser price disparity

Niall Hurson

Allegations of a cartel impacting fertiliser prices in Ireland have been made by the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Jackie Cahill, who has called for an investigation.