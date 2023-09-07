Biomethane could replace a quarter of natural gas on the nation's network

176 projects throughout Ireland that have the overall potential to produce 14.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of biomethane per annum, amounting to 26% of Ireland’s current gas demand.

This was among the the main findings from the Biomethane Energy Report, which will be launched by Gas Networks Ireland, the operator of Ireland’s state-owned gas network, at the Irish Renewable Gas Conference 2023 in Dublin today.

It says biomethane is fully compatible with the existing national gas network and existing appliances, technologies and vehicles and could seamlessly replaces natural gas to reduce emissions in heating, industry, transport and power generation.

The report is based on findings from responses to a market testing Request for Information (RFI) issued by Gas Networks Ireland to current and future biomethane producers in October 2022.

It identifies 176 projects throughout Ireland that have the overall potential to produce 14.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of biomethane per annum, amounting to 26% of Ireland’s current gas demand.

The top five counties in terms of prospective biomethane production volumes are Cavan, Kildare, Limerick, Cork and Monaghan.

Gas Networks Ireland said that it is confident that, with the right structures and policies put in place, the Government’s target of over 5 TWh is not only an achievable ambition, but potentially even a conservative one.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer Cathal Marley saidthe findings send out a strong signal that there is both interest in and demand for, biomethane production in Ireland.

"Ireland has a real opportunity to develop a biomethane industry at scale. This will be a significant step on the road to decarbonising Ireland’s energy system as well as the overall economy and will also offer numerous benefits for the agricultural economy, through the decarbonisation of the agri-food sector. Biomethane will become a key indigenous energy resource in the coming years and a source of major investment in the rural economy.

However, GNI also said a new biomethane industry in Ireland will face challenges that must be overcome and said it is essential that a framework for long-term price certainty for biomethane producers and ensures that the planning and permitting process is aligned to the specific needs of the sector is delivered.

The next significant step of Gas Network Ireland’s biomethane journey will be the development of a contract and tender process for the procurement of biomethane for its own use.

This is aimed at replacing up to 50% of the gas we currently use in Ireland to operate the system.