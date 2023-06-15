ABP to purchase two major beef processing facilities from competitor Scotbeef

The purchase is the latest in a host of takeovers by Irish processing giants ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak in the UK in recent years.

Scotbeef today announced the sale of their abattoir at Bridge of Allan and meat packing facility at Queenslie, Glasgow, to ABP Foods. The sale is expected to complete at the end of July 2023.

The two facilities will now become part of the company’s UK meat division which also includes an existing processing facility in Perth, Scotland.

Scotbeef CEO Robbie Galloway said, "This sale is the right move for our staff and producer suppliers, and also for Scottish agriculture as it secures the ongoing viability of these slaughtering and packing facilities in Scotland.

“Like Scotbeef, ABP is a family run business and we have been working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition. We are appreciative of the support and help we have received from the Goodman family and their ABP colleagues as we have gone through this process. We wish them well for the future with this acquisition."

Scotbeef will continue to operate from their sites in Inverurie, East Kilbride, Annan, Heysham and Woverhampton.

Frank Stephenson, Group Chief Executive of ABP looks forward to working with the team in Scotbeef to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for farmer suppliers, colleagues and customers at the Queenslie and Bridge of Allan plants.

"It will be very much business as usual with a commitment to building on Scotbeef’s well established tradition and reputation for high quality Scottish red meat products”.

The purchase is the latest in a host of takeovers by Irish processing giants ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak in the UK in recent years.

The three companies now control much of the beef processing industry in the UK.